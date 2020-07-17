Silver Alert issued for missing Adams County man

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WESTFIELD, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an Adams County man who went missing Monday.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Arlan Potter, 84, was last seen at a family member’s home in Westfield at around 5 p.m.

Officials said Potter was known to be driving back to his Adams County home in an amethyst 2015 Buick LaCrosse with the Wisconsin license plate 816-YEB.

Potter is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has white hair, blue eyes and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing pants and a pullover shirt of unknown colors. Officials were unable to provide a photo of Potter at this time.

Those with information on Potter’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

