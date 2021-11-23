Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old man

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Department of Veterans Affairs Police

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon.

Marvin Arnold Britton was last seen at 4:05 p.m. at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Officials said he left the facility with an unknown woman before getting into a gray Dodge Town and Country van.

He may be in the area of Richards and Burleigh streets on the city’s northeast side.

Britton is described as six-foot-two and 300 pounds with brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat jacket, gray sweatpants and a black Vietnam War veterans hat.

Anyone with information should call the Department of Veterans Affairs Police at 414-384-2000 extension 42222.

