Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman

by Logan Reigstad

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Patricia Ashley-Goetsch. She is described as being five-foot-nine, weighing 122 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red bandana, Green Bay Packers sweater, possibly a blue or green jacket, capri blue jeans and brown boots.

Officials said Ashley-Goetsch was last seen on South 76th Street in Greenfield around 3:30 p.m. She may be visiting family in the Milwaukee area or driving to Mississippi to see her mother or brothers who are dead.

She drives a blue 2017 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate 416-HPJ.

Anyone with information should call police at 414-761-5300.

