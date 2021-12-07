Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee County woman

by Kyle Jones

BAYSIDE, Wis. – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a Bayside woman who went missing before noon.

Judith Prochazka, 89, was last seen in her room at Haven Bayside Assisted Living at 11:45 a.m.

Prochazka reportedly has dementia and spoke of wanting to return to her previous home in Waukesha.

She is believed to have left on foot in an unknown direction.

Prochazka is approximately 5’1″ and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and short white hair. She is of Asian descent

She was last seen wearing a light tan sweater, tan pants, and a purple knit hat.

Anyone with information on Prochazka’s whereabouts should contact Bayside Police at 414-351-9900.

