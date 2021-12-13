Silver Alert issued for Markesan woman last seen Monday morning

by Kyle Jones

MARKESAN, Wis. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a Markesan woman last seen Monday morning.

Diana Austin, 80, reportedly left a residence in southeast Green Lake County at around 10:30 a.m. Officials said she left with a suitcase, a German Shepard named “Annie”, and a Black Cat named “Reese’s.”

She is white, with brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing blue jeans with a navy blue sweatshirt.

Austin was reportedly confused when she left the residence Monday morning and does suffer from memory loss.

She could be traveling in her white Chevy S-10, pulling a red utility trailer.

She is believed to be in the Dane County area as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. She owns a storage unit in Fond du Lac County.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts should contact the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 920-294-4000.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.