Silver Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin man found safe

by Logan Reigstad

freeimages.com

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 85-year-old man who did not show up at his son’s home in Germantown on Thanksgiving as scheduled was found safe.

Douglas Herbert John Trost had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. near Richmond Drive in Menomonee Falls. Officials said he was supposed to arrive at his son’s home at 1 p.m. but never arrived.

Thursday night, officials said he had been found safe.

