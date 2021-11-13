Silver Alert issued for Madison man missing since Saturday morning

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Madison man who went missing Saturday morning.

Victor Rossetti, 76, left his home near McClellan Drive on Saturday in his gray Honda Accord EX at around 11 a.m.

He has not been seen since.

Rossetti has dementia, and this is not regular behavior for him.

He did not bring his phone, wallet, or winter coat with him when he left.

Rossetti’s car’s license plate is 235-PGR, and the car has a slight dent to the front-passenger wheel well.

If you have any information on Rossetti’s whereabouts contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345.

