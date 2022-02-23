Silver Alert issued for Hurley man last seen Tuesday morning
HURLEY, Wis. — State authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an Iron County man who’s been missing since Tuesday morning.
According to the alert, 71-year-old Roman Andrew Gonshorowski was last seen at his home in Hurley, Wisconsin around 8:30 a.m. Authorities said it’s “extremely uncommon” for Gonshorowski to not be at home at night. Law enforcement crews said they’re concerned for his safety.
Gonshorowski is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a tan winter jacket.
Officials said Gonshorowski is traveling in a silver 2016 Jeep Compass with Wisconsin license plate number AEA84900. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Hurley Police Department at 715-561-3544.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.