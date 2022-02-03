Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

CADOTT, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a Chippewa Falls man who was reported missing Thursday. He has since been found safe.

According to the original alert, 75-year-old David Smith was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Thursday traveling south on Highway 27 on his way into Eau Claire County.

Authorities said Smith has a history of getting lost while driving to the point where he is lost for hours and is later found in other parts of the state. He does not have a cell phone and is known to frequent Kwik Trip gas stations.

