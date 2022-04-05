Silver Alert canceled for Chippewa Falls man, found safe

by Logan Rude

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Chippewa Falls man after he was found safe in Washburn County.

Donald Edward Webb, 76, had last been seen leaving his residence on County Highway K to take a trip to a store around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the alert. Webb was driving his red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado two-door pickup truck.

