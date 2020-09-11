Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man last seen in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen in Fond du Lac County around Friday morning.

Officials said Donald R. Milroy went missing from Pecatonica, Illinois around 7 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen in Fond du Lac County around 11:15 a.m. Friday, but he may not be in the area anymore.

Milroy reportedly suffers from significant memory loss. Officials believe Milroy is driving a silver 2013 Mazda 4D with the license plate number 8075055. The license plate is from Illinois.

Milroy is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Officials did not have information about the clothing Milroy was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Milroy’s location is asked to contact the Pecatonica Police Department at 815-282-2600.

