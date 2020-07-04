Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Manitowoc County woman

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ilda Castellanos Waddell Courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert

MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 68-year-old Manitowic woman Friday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, IIda Castellanos-Waddell was last seen driving southbound on Highway 57.

Castellanos-Waddell is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 140 pounds, with green eyes,gray hair, and has a German accent, the report said.

She is driving a 2006 Silver Ford Focus Wagon with Illinois license plate Z681475.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Algonquin Police Department at 847-980-5895.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments