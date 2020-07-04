Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Manitowoc County woman
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 68-year-old Manitowic woman Friday evening.
According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, IIda Castellanos-Waddell was last seen driving southbound on Highway 57.
Castellanos-Waddell is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 140 pounds, with green eyes,gray hair, and has a German accent, the report said.
She is driving a 2006 Silver Ford Focus Wagon with Illinois license plate Z681475.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Algonquin Police Department at 847-980-5895.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.