Silver Alerts in your area will now be sent to your phone

by Jaymes Langrehr

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — You soon could get messages sent straight to your phone when there’s a missing senior citizen in your area.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and officials from Wisconsin Emergency Management announced Tuesday that the state’s Wireless Emergency Alerts system will now be used in certain Silver Alert cases, just like it is with Amber Alerts for missing children in Wisconsin.

“This enhancement to the Silver Alert program will allow us to make more people aware that they may be able to help bring someone nearby and on foot to safety,” Kaul said in a statement.

The alerts will be sent for Silver Alerts if the missing person is believed to be on foot or has been missing for less than 24 hours. The alert will be sent to phones of people within a 5-mile radius of where the person was last seen between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Officials say that will allow the Wireless Emergency Alerts system to target a specific group of people close to where the missing person may be.

In order for a Silver Alert to be issued, the missing person must also fall into additional criteria, including:

Over the age of 60

Believed to have Alzheimer’s or dementia

Believed to have a permanent cognitive impairment that poses a threat to their health or safety

Reason to believe the disappearance is due to their cognitive condition

Enough information to give out to help find the person

The Silver Alert request must be made within 72 hours of the person going missing

The Department of Justice says the first step if a loved one goes missing is to contact your local police department. You can also reach out to the Silver Alert program at 608-266-1671.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.