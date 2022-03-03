Silver Alert issued for missing Walworth Co. man

by Logan Reigstad

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Walworth County man who was last seen in Waukesha Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Raymond Demara, 70, of the town of Troy, dropped his daughter off near a Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Mukwonago around 10 a.m. He used his debit card at a gas station in Elkhorn around 10:30 a.m. but did not make it home.

He later was seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Waukesha area.

Demara is described as five-foot-eight, 165 pounds and as having brown eyes and short white/gray hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue Carhartt sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and Green Bay Packers Crocs.

He drives a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin plate ALP-5085.

Anyone with information should call the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-711-4400.

