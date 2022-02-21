‘Significant travel problems’ expected Monday night, Tuesday, Madison Streets Division warns

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Madison street crews are warning a winter weather system set to move through the area Monday night and Tuesday “will cause significant travel problems” in the city.

In a news release, the Streets Division said it will send out 32 crews to salt major thoroughfares once freezing rain begins to fall on Monday. Ten more trucks will sand neighborhood streets.

“Crews will be out sanding and salting. However since this storm will last all night long, roads are likely to freeze over after treatment,” the release said. “Crews will cycle through the routes again and again – but you should expect to encounter icy and slippery roadways.”

The department urged those who can do so to stay home Monday night and Tuesday due to the weather.

Bryan Johnson, a department spokesperson, said ice can’t be plowed like snow and cold temperatures below 10 degrees render salt almost completely useless.

“Ice storms are no joke,” he said. “It is going to be difficult travel throughout the city of Madison for the next few days really.”

Metro Transit is also asking riders to avoid bus stops on hills. On Twitter Monday afternoon, the agency warned that riders can expect delays due to weather.

Icy roads expected tomorrow. Please avoid stops on hills such as Observatory Dr., Hamilton/Old Sauk, and School Rd. Delays can be expected so please plan extra time in your commute. Drivers maintain schedules as conditions allow. Track your bus at https://t.co/BWQFJuoQDs pic.twitter.com/vej1utxeOq — Metro Transit (@mymetrobus) February 21, 2022

