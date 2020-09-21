SIGN UP: Local church offers free school portraits to area students

A local church is making sure students still have a chance to get their school pictures taken this year.

Most students in southern Wisconsin are starting off the school year virtually, which means no school photos or “Picture Days” as families traditionally know them. A local church wants to make sure families still have the chance to get those classic pictures taken.

Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison is offering free photo sessions. The first happened on Sunday, Sept. 20 in the church’s parking lot. The second will happen on Sunday, sept. 27th at Warner Park.

