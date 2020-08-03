Sierra Club kicking off week of climate action

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin chapter of the Sierra club is kicking off a week of climate action starting Monday.

Members of the environmental organization said pollution from coal is making more people susceptible to bad outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said even when the pandemic is over the effects for those impacted will remain.

“It’s quite notable how the pandemic has exacerbated pollution,” said Victoria Gillet, a member of The John Muir Chapter, the Wisconsin branch of the Sierra Club.

The primary goal of the JMC’s week of action is to address the impacts coal and other pollutants have on the environment.

Gillet said she also wants people to understand that coal is costly not only to the environment but to people’s health and finances as well.

“We’re helping people figure out how to call their utilities directly, regardless of who your utility is in Wisconsin, to request them to transition off of coal,” Gilet said.

The program will feature a series of webinars, panels and exercises to get the JMC’s message across.

According to group members, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic the climate crisis has worsened.

But they also said with the increase in outdoor activities more people are engaging with and seeing how wonderful natural spaces really are.

Each small act counts and by pointing these newcomers in the right direction they can make a big difference, Gilet said.

“Anything that someone finds satisfying or fun you can do it in a small way for a group that’s trying to make a difference,” she added.

For more information on the events happening this week on visit the Sierra Club’s Facebook page.

