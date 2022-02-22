Sidewalks need to be cleared by noon Wednesday, city says

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — As the winter weather system that left roads and walkways covered in ice across the area moves past Madison, city officials are reminding people that they need to have their sidewalks clear by noon on Wednesday.

Temperatures overnight and into Wednesday morning may make it difficult for salt to work, so those who have trouble removing ice from their sidewalks should use sand or another substance to help with traction.

City officials are also asking people to help neighbors who may be having trouble getting rid of ice on their portions of the sidewalk.

There are several locations around the city where you can get sand for free. You can find those locations on the map below or visit the city’s website to find the location closest to you.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, if you do not remove snow and ice from your sidewalk, city crews will do it for you, but will leave a bill. Unpaid snow or ice removal bills will be added to the owners’ property taxes.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.