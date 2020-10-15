Shyrle Ann Sedgwick

Shyrle Ann Sedgwick March 18, 1923 – October 13, 2020 / “It is finished” … Jesus’ declaration as He died on the Cross …At her request to God, He took Mom home with Him. He

claimed a new angel … 97-year-old Shyrle has joined her six sisters, (Wilma Horn, Nina Callaway, Louella Manning, June Lee, Avis Weigel and Faye Wisdom), her son Rick Manuell

and her husband, Homer, upon her birth to eternal life. Mom passed after a pain filled week at the Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville.

Shyrle’s ashes will rest in the family plot at Greenwood Cemetery.

COVID was diagnosed, and immediate family are quarantined so a funeral or visitation will not be forth-coming at this time.

A Celebration of Shyrle’s Life will be planned when the world is restored to normal.

God’s Blessings and good health is wished to her many friends and relatives.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Memorials maybe made to Shyrle’s favorite charity, the Platteville Senior Center.