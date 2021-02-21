Police: Shots fired Sunday morning in Fitchburg

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police arrested a women early Sunday morning following reports of a single gunshot being heard.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Hardrock Road, near the Fitchburg Target, where they arrested Shavona M. Bradshaw. According to the police report, she was pointed out to officers when they arrived. She was in possession of a handgun and police identified a single shell casing on the scene.

Bradshaw was booked into the Dane County Public Safety Building for recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, and intoxicated use of a firearm.

No injuries or property damages were reported at the scene.

