Shots fired outside Sun Prairie bar, nearby home hit by bullet fragment

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie home was hit by a bullet fragment after a man fired shots outside of the Rock Sports Bar and Grille, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the sports bar, which is located on Main Street, around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man fired three to five shots from a gun in the parking lot. The man took off before officers arrived on scene, the release said.

Several people witnessed the shooting. A bullet fragment was recovered from the siding of a house on Buena Vista Avenue, police said.

The suspect has been identified, but the Sun Prairie Police Department is not releasing his name at this time due to the incident being an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

