Shots fired outside of Bristol gentleman’s club Sunday morning

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

BRISTOL, Wis. — The Dane County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired outside of a gentleman’s club early on Sunday morning.

The shots were heard outside of Club Bristol around 2 a.m., and the resident who reported the shots said they heard vehicles speeding off.

According to the report, deputies found shell casings on the road but no suspects were present when they arrived.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Any information about the active investigation can be reported to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

