Shots fired on west side Sunday morning

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to reports of gun shots being fired on the west side, early Sunday morning.

According to the report, the shots were fired at the 5900 block of Schroeder Rd, near Odana Hills around 4 a.m..

Officers found three shell casings in the area but no arrests were made.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.