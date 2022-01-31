Shots fired on Madison’s west side Sunday night

by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they found evidence of shots fired outside an apartment building Sunday night.

According to a police report officers got several calls from people hearing gunfire in the 4300 block of Britta Drive at 11:30 p.m.

Police found shell casings in the area, including an occupied apartment that was hit with bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Madison police said many officers responded and there was a heavy police presence while they interviewed witnesses.

Police suspect that it was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the public.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.