Shell casing recovered after shooting, Fitchburg police say
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to multiple witnesses who reported hearing two or three shots.
Police said a car was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting. One shell casing was recovered at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Officials are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.
