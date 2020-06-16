Shots fired near gathering of 50 to 75 people, no injuries immediately reported, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Shots rang out while 50 to 75 people were gathered near the basketball courts in the 2300 block of Allied Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to an incident report, surveillance video shows people running in all directions to avoid the gunfire, including one person who grabbed a child from the nearby playground equipment.

Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene.

Some of the people involved in the shooting left the scene in a black SUV, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported, according to the report.

As police continued their investigation they found bullet damage on the outside of an apartment building, but officials determined it was likely older and not from this incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments