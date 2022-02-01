Shots fired Monday night on E. Washington

by Shelby Evans

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Officers said they found shell casings Monday night near the Domino’s pizza off of East Washington Avenue.

According to a police report, they received multiple calls just after 8 p.m. about gunfire being heard.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of E. Washington Ave..

They said they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is on going.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.