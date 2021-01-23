Shots fired in Town of Blooming Grove believed to be targeted, police say

Abby Schinderle

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. — Police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Magnuson Grand Hotel early on Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

Around 1:28 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and saw many vehicles leaving the area. Initial reports said that before shots were fired, there was a large gathering of people in the parking lot.

According to the report, the police’s preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was targeted. Police also believe that there were at least two shooters involved.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office if you have information pertaining to the incident.

