Shots fired in Madison and one residence struck, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — A weapons violation occurred Sunday morning on the 5800 block of Balsam Road, police report.

Witnesses heard people walking around outside and then the sound of ten gunshots being fired around 5:12 a.m. They then heard someone (or people) running.

Police say there was evidence that a residence was struck by a gunshot. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.

There are no reported injuries.

The identity of the suspect(s) is unknown at this time.

