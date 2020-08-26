Shots fired from moving car on North Thompson Drive, police say

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police responded to reports of shots being fired Tuesday night around 10:44 p.m. on North Thompson Drive near Sycamore Avenue.

A release said officers recovered seven 9mm shell casings in the road.

Police said a surveillance camera recorded someone firing from a moving car. In the video it appeared that the shooter was aimed at another occupied vehicle which was also driving fast along the road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the release said.



