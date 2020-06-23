Shots fired from car, bullets enter woman’s bedroom, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

BELOIT, Wis. — A woman was inside her bedroom Sunday night when two bullets entered the room, according to a release by the Beloit Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Eighth Street around 11 p.m.

A witness reported seeing someone firing a gun outside the sunroof of a vehicle, the release said.

Two bullets were recovered from the woman’s bedroom and other damage was found on the side of the home. Several cartridge cases were found in the road.

Video from a nearby home shows a dark-colored vehicle speeding in the area. Several muzzle flashes could be seen coming from the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Anonymous tips can also be left online at this website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.