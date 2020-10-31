Shots fired early this morning on Stoughton Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to reports of 20 to 30 shots fired on the 2000 block of S Stoughton Road early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. Nearby officers also reported hearing shots in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, MPD officers discovered what they said appeared to be a party on the 2000 block of S Stoughton Road according to an incident report. They also observed a large group of people and vehicles leaving the area.

Officers located 12 shell casings and one unfired round.

No property damage or injured victims have been located at this time.