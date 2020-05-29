Shots fired as group returns to scene of vehicle theft, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident from early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home along the 5900 block of Woodland Dr. around 7:15 a.m., according to a release by the Waunakee Police Department.

Police said a group stole a vehicle from the home earlier on Friday and returned to the home to search for something it had left behind. The homeowner confronted the group upon its return trip, police said.

During this incident, a gun was shown and shots were fired.

No one was hurt during the shooting, police said. Officers believe four suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waunakee Police Department at 608-849-4523 or the tip line at 608-849-2847.

