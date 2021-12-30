Shoppers return to Madison malls this holiday season, a boon for retailers big and small

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 dealt a devastating blow to an industry already struggling to keep up with online shopping, but there may be some hope left yet for malls.

At the height of the pandemic, there was no better example to show the impact of social distancing than an empty mall, but this holiday season, the effects of the pandemic brought many people back.

Finding a place to park at West Towne Mall may take a while these days.

“We’re seeing traffic in just a way that we haven’t seen before COVID,” mall marketing director Eric Zizich said.

After a challenging couple of years, he said shoppers want the mall experience.

“There is this energy and this culture developing of people wanting to get back out and just wanting to be with their families, wanting to shop and grab a bite to eat.”,” he said.

It’s a welcome change, he said, especially for local shops.

“We have so many entrepreneurs here that are so excited to live out their dream and see people enjoy themselves,” Zizich said.

At Hilldale Mall, it’s more of the same. Jeff Langer, the CEO of Morgan’s Shoes, said the store has “turned the corner, things are returning.”

While business is “pretty strong,” he said, there are lingering problems brought on by the pandemic.

“Everyone’s suffering from certain little supply problems but making the best of it,” he said.

The threat posed by online shopping always looms, so Langer is focusing on what he can control: setting his business apart.

“It isn’t just, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Can I help you?’ But you open the sale, you interview properly, you listen, which is big, but you can’t beat the internet when you got people that are talented,” he said.

Zizich chooses to believe the return to the mall is long term.

“We’re making malls cool again,” he said. “That’s the goal, right?”

Shoppers told News 3 Now the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters made them more confident to return. Nationwide, retail sales are up about 14% from last year.

