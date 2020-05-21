Shooting in Milwaukee park leaves teen critically wounded

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — A shooting on the basketball courts of a Milwaukee park has left a teenager critically wounded. Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials say the shooting happened just after 5 p.m.

Wednesday at Dineen Park. Sheriff’s deputies and Milwaukee police responded to 911 calls and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say there were about 20 people in the area at the time. The shooter has not been arrested

