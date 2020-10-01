Shoe store closing on State Street after 10 years

The shop will have a store closing sale Oct. 1-9.

After 10 years on State Street, the owners of (shoo) announced it will be closing its doors.

(shoo) opened a second location in Madison in 2010 after five years in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee location in the Historic Third Ward will stay open. Online shopping will also be available through shoostore.com.

“After a decade of bringing fashion and fun to State Street, our Madison location will be closing its doors. We’ve enjoyed working in this vibrant community at the heart of Madison, Wisconsin sharing Farmer Market Saturdays, Gallery Nights, Wine Walks, Night Markets and just everyday life downtown,” a Facebook post says. “Thank you to all of our customers who have shopped and supported us over the years, we could not have made it this far without you.”

The shop will have a store closing sale Oct. 1-9 with everything at 50% off.

