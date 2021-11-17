Shirley Wellnitz

by Obituaries

BEAVER DAM—Shirley L. Wellnitz age 77 died on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Beaver Dam Health Center.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. A private family service will be held.

A complete obituary will appear.

Please share your online condolences jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.