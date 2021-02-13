Shirley sisters power Wisconsin past Bemidji State

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley
1

MADISON, Wis. – The top ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team looked every bit of their #1 ranking against Bemidji State.

The Badgers, led by 2 goals apiece from Sophie and Grace Shirley, blanked the Beavers 7-0 to complete the sweep in their final home series of the season.

UW closes out the regular season at Minnesota Duluth.

