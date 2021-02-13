Shirley sisters power Wisconsin past Bemidji State

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – The top ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team looked every bit of their #1 ranking against Bemidji State.

The Badgers, led by 2 goals apiece from Sophie and Grace Shirley, blanked the Beavers 7-0 to complete the sweep in their final home series of the season.

#Badgers blow past the Beavers to complete the home sweep!!! 🧹🧹 Wisconsin 7, Bemidji State 0#OnWisconsin #UWHealth pic.twitter.com/7HwmMWij7T — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 13, 2021

UW closes out the regular season at Minnesota Duluth.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.