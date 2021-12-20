Shirley Mae (Wolff) Swenson

by Obituaries

Madison – Shirley (Wolff) Swenson passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

She was born on October 17, 1929, to Alfred and Edna (Brockman) Wolff. She was married to Lowell Harvey, who preceded her in death. She later married Donald Swenson, who also preceded her in death.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Alfred (Gloria) Wolff; niece, Kristi Batchelor and her son, Nolan; niece, Angela (Matt) Hutchinson and their children, Mitchell, Brady, and Brenna. She is also survived by Joe and Jane Gilbertson and their children, as well as Janet Harvey and her children. She had many other nieces and nephews and long-time neighbors that she always spoke so highly of, especially her neighbor Joan.

Shirley was a vibrant woman and had an infectious laugh. She enjoyed concerts on the square, concerts at Warner Park, Dane Dances at Monona terrace and the symphony at the Overture center. She swam a few times a week at MATC for many years, enjoyed practicing Thai chi, bird watching, and walking in her neighborhood. She loved spending time with family and had a particularly close bond with her nieces, Kristi, and Angie. She almost never missed a special event with them.

Shirley worked for General Telephone Co, Greyhound, and Dane County Hospital and Home. She was a long-time active member of Eastside Lutheran Church in Madison, WI. She was also a member of the Friendship force and took many international trips with them over the years. She enjoyed traveling the world and always had fun stories to share. Her favorite trip was to Australia. Over the years, she also generously gave to many charitable causes and was always thinking of others.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice and all the wonderful providers, nurses, and support staff.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Agrace Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.