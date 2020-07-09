Shirley Mae Adams

MONONA – Shirley Mae Adams, age 84, of Monona, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long battle with progressive supra nuclear palsy.

She was born on May 30, 1936, in Stoughton, the daughter of Edward and Marie “Molly” (Swingen) Veland.

Shirley was raised in the Stoughton area and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1954. She spent most of her life in Monona. Shirley worked as a beautician for over 50 years, and at one time owned and operated her own business, ShirVel’s on Monona Drive. Then for over 45 years she worked at Ryan’s Hair Designs until her retirement. Throughout her career, she was a part of the Gunderson Funeral Home family providing her services to families in their time of need.

Shirley was a beautiful soul who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She raised her children on a nice cul-du-sac in Monona. She loved gardening, canning and golfing and belonged to a weekly crochet club and many bowling leagues. Shirley met and touched so many lives through bowling, golfing and her employment at Ryan’s Hair Designs. Her customers and coworkers became part of her family and our family.

Shirley is survived by daughter, Michele (Kurt) Miller; son, Michael (Tammy Andrus) Adams; grandchildren, Jordan Adams, Abigail Miller and Nicholas Miller; great-grandson, Kashton; two sisters, Helen (Richard) Schobel and Deborah Schepp; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Veland; mother, Marie “Molly” Morrison; stepfather, Chester Morrison; and brother-in-law, Randy Schepp.

Due to COVID-19, visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Burial will be held privately at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Shirley’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care they provided Shirley during her final days.

