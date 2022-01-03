Shirley L. Ziebarth

by Obituaries

Arena – Shirley L. Ziebarth, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green.

She was born June 19, 1935 in Edmund, WI the daughter of Stansmore and Melva (Tremelling) Butteris. She married LeRoy Ziebarth on August 11, 1956. Together they ran their own dairy farm for many years. After her farming years she worked at nursing homes in the laundry department until her retirement. In her free time she enjoyed reading books.

She is survived by her husband, LeRoy; children, Debbie (Greg) Geller, David Ziebarth, Donna (Jeff) Fowler, Dale Ziebarth; grandchildren, Michael (Alicia) Geller, Leah (Steve) Wagner, Sarah (Daren) Mindham, Erin (Matt) Heredia, Nathan (Jessica) Ziebarth, Isaac Ziebarth, Mitchell (Katie) Fowler, Emily (Dustin) Ripp; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Eileen Ziebarth, Gloria Jean Marie; and a brother, Harold Butteris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Dean; a sister, Judy; and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Ziebarth.

A private family service is being held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with burial in the Avoca Cemetery.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

