Shirley Joan Zirbel-Jones

OREGON — Shirley J. Zirbel-Jones, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. She was born on Jan. 16, 1943, the daughter of Loyal and Gladys (Dodge) Davis.

Shirley graduated from DeForest High School in 1961 and later retired from WPS Health Insurance. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and decorating. Shirley loved taking road trips and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Jones; son, Randy McLeish; two daughters, Julie Kuchenbecker and Debbie (Jim) Knight; two stepsons, Thomas Jones and Kenneth Jones; stepdaughter, Angela (Jerry) Tucciarone; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Jimmy Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Davis; sister, Nancy Brown; and granddaughter, Kristina Knight.

No services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

