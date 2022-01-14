Shirley Jahnke

by Obituaries

COLUMBUS—Shirley J. Jahnke, age 92, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 31, 1929 in Beaver Dam, the only child of Eugene and Viola (Stueber) Klink. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1947 and earned her bachelors degree from Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, in 1951. She was married to Earl Jahnke on August 30, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman and together they had six children.

Shirley was a devoted wife and mother and worked for many years as the office manager for her husband’s dental practice. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus, and was very active in parish and school functions.

Survivors include her four sons Nicholas (Carol) of Middleburg,Virginia, Frederick (Gail) of Madison, Paul (Suzanne) of Hartford, Mark (Deborah) of Janesville; daughter-in-law Yvonne Jahnke of Oconomowoc; son-in-law Norman Hansen; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Richard Jahnke of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl in 2000, daughter Mary Patrice Hansen in 2000, and son Dr. Peter Jahnke in 2014.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A gathering to celebrate Shirley’s life will occur at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome School Endowment Fund or the charity of one’s choice.

Special thanks to Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser, the staffs at Home Again, Prairie Ridge Health Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Milwaukee Catholic Home.

Please share your online condolences with Shirley’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.