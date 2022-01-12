Shirley J. Pieper

Shirley J. Pieper age 90, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Shirley was born on December 8, 1931 in Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Marie (Dillon) Diehl. She graduated from Durand, IL High School and worked as a secretary in Milwaukee and Denver, CO before retiring. Shirley married Harold Pieper on May 5, 1995 in Milwaukee. The couple moved to Green County in 1999. Shirley was a member of the Monroe Bible Church and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and horses.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Pieper of Monroe; two daughters, Debbie (Rich) Wilson of Eden, WI, Vicki (Randy) Medrow of Brown Deer, WI; three grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Nordskog, Matthew (Dorian) Medrow, Heather Medrow; and four greatgrandchildren, Paige, Hunter, Silas, and Rory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Arlene Young; and a brother, Robert Diehl.

Private family funeral services will be held Monday, January 17, 2022 at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society in Shirley’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

