Shirley Elaine Hasheider

Shirley Elaine (Bass) Hasheider, 94, of rural Sauk City, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on February 23, 2021.

Shirley was born April 17, 1926 to Floyd and Irene (Kleiner) Bass in the Town of Sumpter, Sauk County. She grew up on the rich farmland where her great-grandfather, Isaac Bass, settled in 1873 after coming from Vermont. Her family moved to the Town of Troy in March, 1942 after being evicted from their Sumpter home by the Badger Army Ordnance Works. Shirley attended Kern’s Corner School and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1943. She worked at the Badger Army Ordnance Works until her marriage to Howard C. Hasheider on June 2, 1945. To this union six children were born. After marrying Howard, she moved to the Town of Honey Creek and into the farmhouse built by her father-in-law and continued to live there for the next 76 years. Shirley immersed herself within the Black Hawk community of Little Prairie. She was a member of Black Hawk-Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School, was a 4-H leader, a member of the Little Prairie Homemakers, was the church secretary for over 20 years, and belonged to the United Methodist Women of the Black Hawk Church. She liked to garden, raise flowers, bake cookies and care for grandchildren.

Shirley lived a long, full life. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, neighbor and a friend to many in the Sauk Prairie community. She was a volunteer with several local organizations. A 49-year cancer survivor, Shirley was a great encouragement to many community members who faced medical challenges. She had a life-long interest in family and local history. Like her mother and grandmother, she wrote in a journal daily for over 80 years. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions with cards, letters or notes. Just two weeks before she died, Shirley was still writing in her journal, assembling birthday cards to send, completing word puzzles in the newspaper, visiting with people on the telephone and baking apple crisp. She was looking forward to driving and gardening again in the spring.

Shirley was the last surviving member of the farm families that were forced off the land in Sumpter Township when the government built the Badger Army plant to support the World War II effort. Shirley made her first TV appearance at age 93, when she was interviewed for Wisconsin Public TV’s Hometown Stories Sauk Prairie which aired in October 2019. She wrote her first book at age 94, recording the memories and stories of her life for her family.

Surviving Shirley are her six children: Leila Shenk, Ilene (Dale) LaCount, Neal (Vicky) Hasheider, Philip (Mary) Hasheider, Bruce Hasheider, Edith (Craig) Vitale; 11 grandchildren: Alita (Kevin), Reade, Brent (Catherine), Bart (Brynn), Rachael (Marty), Marcus (Paige), Julia (Victor), Robert (Brenda), Heidi (Josh), Amy (Drew) and Andrea (Anthony) and 11 great- grandchildren: Berkley, Daeva, Isla, Sloane, Giovani, Celia, Arlo, Anna, Sarah, Rebecca and Jacob. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard (March, 1979), grandson David, son -in-law Jerome Shenk, brother and sister-in-law Harlan and Hazel Bass, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Merle and Lucy Hasheider.

Memorials may be given to Black Hawk-Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Sauk City or the charity of your choice.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Shirley’s family would like to thank Pastor Kendall Schlittler for his spiritual support and Nurse Kevin and CNA Mary from Agrace Hospice for their medical care which allowed Shirley to remain in her home.

A verse Shirley left behind: I’m Free: Don’t grieve for me, for now I am free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call. I am walking with him, I love you all.

