Shirley E. Nethery

Shirley E. Nethery age 94 of Darlington, WI, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. She was born February 4, 1927, in Winthrop, IA, the daughter of Ronald and Bernice (Brubaker) McFarland.

Shirley graduated from Darlington High School in 1944. She lived in Darlington most of her life. Shirley worked at the Lafayette County Court House on the Rationing Board office during World War II. She was united in marriage to Timothy L. Nethery on September 30, 1944, in Dubuque, IA. Following her marriage, she farmed with her husband until his passing. She continued farming with her children until 1970. Shirley also worked at Howery Machine Company Inc. in Darlington from 1966 until 1992 when she retired. She moved into the city of Darlington in 1984.

Shirley is survived by four sons: Tom (Bonnie) Nethery of Sussex, Jack (Pat) Nethery of Tucson, AZ, Ronald (Susan) Nethery of Wiota, WI, and James (Mary) Nethery of Madison, WI; two daughters: Donna Jean (Ric) Douglas of Darlington, and Kay Lynn (Bruce) Steidinger of Loves Park, IL; 20 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ruth Ellen (Owen) Thompson of Darlington and Jean (Ed) Temby of Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband: Timothy on July 1, 1960; her daughter Jo Anne Shosie on June 20, 2021; three great-grandchildren, and one brother: William McFarland.

Shirley was a member of Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington and its United Methodist Women. She loved sports activities and especially loved watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Shirley was always cheering for the Chicago Cubs, making sure everyone knew she was their biggest fan.

Shirley’s family was the most important part of her life. She always made sure they all knew how proud she was of them and did everything she could to make them happy and smile. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church (546 Park Place, Darlington) with Rev. InSun Lee officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church. Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

