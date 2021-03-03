Shirley Carlson

Site staff by Site staff

Shirley Mae Carlson, 80, of Edgerton, passed away February 28, 2021 at her home in Edgerton.

She was born May 15, 1940 in Footville, the daughter of Erwin R. and Wilma D. (Sturdevant) Willing. She attended school in Evansville. Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide in Edgerton Hospital for 26 years.

Shirley is survived by 4 children: Debra, Donna, Joel and Jeffery (Stephanie) Knutson; brother: Kenneth (Betty) Willing; 15 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren; and 2 great great -grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Richard Willing; sister, Carol Treascher; nephew, Bart Willing; father of her children, Orvan Knutson and husband, Kenneth Carlson.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville with Pastor Andrew Reynolds officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to the time of services at the funeral home on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center.

Newcomerfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.