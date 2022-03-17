Shirley Beckus

by Obituaries

COLUMBUS— Shirley A. Beckus, age 75, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Corpus Christi Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born on September 28, 1946 in Beloit to Harold and Ethel (Spencer) Beckus. Shirley was previously married to Kenneth Glackin and together had two daughters. She was a talented hairdresser and barber for many years before, and even after, her retirement.

Shirley had a passion and talent for art. In her retirement she enjoyed word puzzles and reading. She was also a very talented quilter. Anyone who knew her knew she had a love for all animals; especially her cherished pets. In the winters she enjoyed spending time in the warmer weather of Texas with Ron and many southern friends. During the summers she enjoyed the peace and quiet nature of camping, mowing the lawn, and spending time with family.

Survivors include her companion of 18 years Ron Lewke of Columbus; daughters Jennifer (Michael) Debelak of West Bend and Michelle (John) Berg of Columbus; four grandchildren Elyssa, Hannah, Emma, Justin; two sisters Nancy (Pat) Walters of Minong and Virginia Beckus Gray of Missoula MT; and Ron’s children: Jeff Lewke of Beaver Dam, Andrea (Rick) Waski of Monroe, Matt (Jolene) Lewke of Columbus, and Brad (Martha) Lewke also of Columbus; 11 of Ron’s grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends in both Wisconsin and Texas. She is also survived by her cat Bruce. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be in the East York Cemetery, Town of York. Memorials may be directed to Columbia County or Dodge County Humane Society in her memory. Please share your online condolences with Shirley’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

