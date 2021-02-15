Shirley “Bear” Ann Miller

Shirley “Bear” Ann Miller, passed away unexpectedly at her residence.

She was born to parents Edward and Joyce Johnston in Watertown, WI.

Shirley was united in 31 years of marriage with her husband, Ron. Her family was her entire world, most importantly she loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Raiders fan. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and listening to music she could sing and dance to. She loved spending time with her beloved cat, Precious, and dogs Snowball and Tokyo.

Shirley will be remembered as a social butterfly who loved hugs.

Shirley is survived by her husband Ron; 4 children, Trinette, David (Crystal), Tima, and Molly; 8 grandchildren, Kristina, Clinton, Taylor, Corey, Justin, Eric, Austin, and Jake; 6 great-grandchildren; and best friend of the family, Kay.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Sharyn, and father-in-law, Jim Miller.

Shirley’s high energy and spirit will be missed dearly.

“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S Main St. DeForest at 11:00 A.M, a visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until the time of service Friday at the church.

