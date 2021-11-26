Shirley Ann (Gross) Hinz

by Obituaries

WINDSOR, Wis. — Shirley Ann (Gross) Hinz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family.

Shirley was born in Reedsburg, WI April 29, 1935, the oldest child of Gustive and Dorothy (Shepherd) Gross. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1953. Shirley was married to August L. Hinz Jr. on September 12, 1953. They were happily married for 66 years.

Shirley was a homemaker until her youngest child Sheila went off to school. She then went to work for General Casualty for 25 years, she retired in 2003. She enjoyed dancing and listening to our father play his piano, being with him as he played with all his many bands and watching her favorite game show, Family Feud. She was always involved in her children’s interests and would do anything for her family. She was a great listener and a loving caring mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, she loved to have her whole family around her and everyone was welcome.

She is survived by her four children, Daniel (Christine), Kevin (Stacy), David (Sherry Harrison), Sheila Statz (Brad Ripp) and Daughter-in-law Rena. 10 grandchildren, Tina (Cheri), Jason (Emily), Jennifer (Adam), Tyler, Justin, Shelby, MacKenzie, Terra (Mike), Landon, Mikayla and 9 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Donald Gross and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her husband, her sons Brian, Paul, Grandson Dominic, parents, and her sister Elizabeth Dobbratz.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at church. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Baraboo.

In lieu of gifts and flowers donations can be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to Shirley’s family, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.